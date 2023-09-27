Punjab: Massive fire breaks out at Mohali chemical plant, several injured

A significant fire erupted at a chemical plant in Punjab's Mohali on Wednesday afternoon. The plant is located in the Kurali village of Mohali. Sadly, this incident led to injuries for at least five workers, and there are concerns that more individuals might have suffered burn injuries. Two of the injured workers were taken to Mohali Civil Hospital, while the remaining three were transported to a nearby Civil Hospital for medical care.

VIDEO | Several sustained burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a chemical factory in Punjab's Mohali earlier today. Around two dozen fire tenders were rushed to the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/37WXp1M9U4 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 27, 2023

In response to the fire, more than 20 fire trucks from Mohali and Ropar districts quickly arrived at the scene. Disturbing images from the location showed thick black smoke rising into the sky from the chemical plant. The fire reportedly started around 11:00 am, and efforts are still ongoing to control and extinguish it.