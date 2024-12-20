Punjab Municipal Elections 2024: Half-Day Holiday in Schools in Jalandhar Today in View of Civic Body Polls

Office of the Deputy Commissioner in Jalandhar district of Punjab declared a half-day holiday to all government and non-government schools in the district on Friday, December 20, in view of Municipal Corporation/Municipal Councils/Municipal Panchayats polls in the state.

Elections to five municipal corporations of Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Phagwara and 44 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in Punjab will be held on Saturday. December 21 has been declared as a 'Dry Day' in the revenue jurisdiction of the municipal bodies that are going to the polls.

December 20, 2024

Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar, Punjabi University Patiala, and Panjab University Chandigarh have announced that they have postponed all annual and semester exams that were scheduled for December 21.