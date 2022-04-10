Punjab NRI Affairs Minister reaches Jalandhar village where NRI seeks cooperation for building primary school

Punjab NRI Affairs Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Sunday reached Athoula village in Jalandhar district as a US-based NRI solicited cooperation for constructing a smart primary school in the village at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, said the Department of Public Relations, Chandigarh.

The minister cited that the NRIs Department had made an appeal to Punjabi Diaspora a few days back soliciting their support and help for rural development.

Dhaliwal said family members of a US-based NRI from Athoula village met him on Saturday and apprised him about their plan for the construction of a 'village smart primary school' at a cost of Rs 50 lakh, the release said.

"I have reached the village to motivate the family and other NRIs besides making a fervent appeal to come forward for the all-around development of their respective villages. We are waiting for NRIs for such noble causes as the Government will extend all possible assistance for the much-awaited transformation in rural Punjab," he said.

US-based NRI Harmel Singh Shah, Gurkaran Singh Shah and Canada base NRI Navtej Singh Shah offered to construct a smart primary school in the village at a cost of over Rs 50 lakh.

The Minister, while addressing a gathering on school premises announced that the no-objection certificates would be provided instantly to ensure speedy work execution in villages.

Dhaliwal directed the officials of the forest and education departments to issue requisite NOCs so that the construction of the smart primary school could be initiated within a day or two.

Earlier, the Kartarpur MLA Balkar Singh hailed the endeavour of village NRIs to make better education infrastructure, which would be immensely helpful not only to village children but also to others in adjoining villages.

He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was giving priority to education and healthcare sectors in larger public interests.

The Minister also announced a comprehensive policy for safeguarding the interests of non-resident Indians besides further ensuring their immense contribution to the all-around development of villages. The policy is being formulated and implemented shortly.

The policy draft will be prepared in the next two weeks which is to be discussed with NRIs for further changes if needed, and then the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would approve the same, Dhaliwal said,

The AAP's Government is focusing on major reforms in rural development, which can be possible promptly with the wholehearted cooperation and help of NRIs, said the Minister adding that once the policy comes into effect Punjabi Diaspora would get their works done in a seamless manner.

Pointing out that the issues pertaining to properties of NRIs, their legal cases and matrimonial disputes will be the major theme of the upcoming policy, Dhaliwal said the plan would also concentrate on making a strong connection with NRIs for the overall development of villages.

The cooperation of NRIs will certainly bring massive transformation in education, sports, and healthcare sectors vis-a-vis making rural Punjab far more beautiful, the release read further.

In another significant step, the Minister said nodal officers were being deputed in all districts for the facilitation of NRIs.

The NRIs would meet these nodal officers in case of any grievance related to civil and police administration who would further direct the officers concerned to act as per law without any delay, he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor