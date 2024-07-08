Punjab Police apprehend Babbar Khalsa terrorist

Chandigarh, July 8 In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence of Jalandhar has apprehended key assailant, Simranjeet Bablu, a member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) involved in the fatal shooting of a former terrorist, Rattandeep Singh, on April 3 in SBS Nagar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday.

“The module was operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda and USA-based Gopi Nawanshehria,” he wrote on X.

Sophisticated weapons along with a huge cache of ammunition were recovered and further investigations have been ongoing, he added.

Meanwhile, in two search operations, a Pakistani drone and a packet of heroin were recovered, the Border Security Force (BSF) said.

The first recovery of the Pakistani drone took place in Wan village in Tarn Taran district, and the second recovery of 250 grams of heroin took place in Rorawala village in Amritsar district.

The recovered drone has been identified as a China-made DJI Mavic 3 classic. Reliable input and prompt response of BSF troops once again succeeded in thwarting the nefarious designs of cross-border smugglers, said officials.

