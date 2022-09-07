Punjab Police arrest arms manufacturer from Madhya Pradesh

Chandigarh, Sep 7 Punjab Police has arrested an arms manufacturer from Madhya Pradesh and recovered weapons, including 24 pistols, from his possession, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Wednesday.

The arrested person, identified as Sonu Singh of Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, was running a small manufacturing unit of arms and was supplying them illegally in northern states.

The police have recovered 25 more weapons, comprising 24 pistols and one revolver, from his possession, taking the total recovery of weapons from this module to 80.

Police on Friday had arrested two persons Bhorelal alias Manish Bade and Kailash Mal Singh, both residents of Madhya Pradesh, involved in large-scale of illegal manufacturing and supply of weapons into Punjab as well as other states.

The DGP said on the basis of preliminary investigations of Bhorelal and Kailash Mal, the police have also arrested the arms manufacturer from Kazalpura after recovering eight pistols from his possession.

On the disclosure of Sonu Singh, the police further recovered 16 pistols and one revolver from the location pinpointed by him.

