Punjab Police arrest six members of Kaushal gang including two key shooters

Chandigarh, Jan 27 Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence Amritsar has foiled a possible target killing with the arrest of six members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, including two key shooters -- Puneet Lakhanpal and Narinder Kumar, alias Lalli, who were involved in the murders of kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian and Sukhmeet Singh, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Monday.

The other four arrested members have been identified as Harpreet Singh, Gurbhinder Singh, Sandeep Singh and Maninderjit Singh.

The police have also recovered six .30 bore foreign-made pistols along with 40 rounds from their possession.

DGP Yadav said the same gang was also involved in firing indiscriminately at the Highway King Hotel in Rajasthan and demanding extortion of Rs 5 crore in September 2024.

All the arrested accused have a criminal history and they have been evading arrests for the last three years, he added.

He said the preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested people are professional shooters of the organised criminal network of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang.

He added that the gang is active in Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, etc., and they execute criminal activities on the directions of their foreign-based handlers.

Sharing operation details, the DGP said on Sunday a team from Counter Intelligence Amritsar received input about members of the Kaushal Chaudhary gang, including Amarjit Singh, Jagjit Singh, Balwinder Singh, Prabhdeep Singh and others were orchestrating a targeted killing in the state by sitting abroad with the assistance of local operatives.

The information further elaborated that local members of the gang were reportedly roaming near Haveli restaurant in Jandiala in Amritsar and were equipped with weapons, he said, adding acting swiftly police teams laid a special checkpoint and arrested six members of the gang and recovered six pistols and ammunition from their possession.

He said further investigations are ongoing to uncover deeper links within their criminal network, which spans multiple states and involves illegal activities, including extortion, arms smuggling, and organised violence.

