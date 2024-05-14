Punjab Police arrest three SFJ operatives for writing pro-Khalistan slogans
By IANS | Published: May 14, 2024 02:59 PM2024-05-14T14:59:55+5:302024-05-14T15:00:07+5:30
Chandigarh, May 14 Three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have been arrested for writing ...
Chandigarh, May 14 Three operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have been arrested for writing pro-Khalistan slogans in Bathinda in Punjab and Delhi, Punjab Police said on Tuesday.
The arrest was made by the Counter-Intelligence wing of Bathinda, said Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
"In a major breakthrough, Counter-Intelligence, Bathinda & Bathinda Police have arrested three SFJ operatives for writing Pro-Khalistan slogans at various public places, including Bathinda, Punjab and Delhi, backed by NewYork-based mastermind Gurpatwant Pannun of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)," said Yadav in a post on X.
Pro-Khalistan slogans were found written on walls in Bathinda on April 27.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app