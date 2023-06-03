Punjab: Police arrest two narcotics smugglers, recover over 9 Kg of Heroin

Fazilka (Punjab) [India], June 3 : The Punjab Police on Saturday arrested two narcotics smugglers and recovered 9.397 Kg of Heroin.

The arrests and recoveries were made in Punjab's Jalalabad. An FIR has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and investigation is ongoing to arrest others involved and destroy the drug supply chain, the police said.

"Acting swiftly on secret information @FazilkaPolice has arrested 2 narcotic smugglers and recovered 9.397 Kg Heroin. FIR registered under NDPS Act by PS Sadar, #Jalalabad & Investigation ongoing to arrest others involved to destroy the drugs supply-chain," Punjab's Director general of police official twitter handle tweeted.

Meanwhile, a huge consignment of heroin drugs dropped by Pakistani drones at the outskirts of Amritsar, was also recovered in a joint operation of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police on Saturday.

BSF said in a release that during the wee hours of Saturday, a joint ambush of the security force and Punjab Police heard a buzzing sound of drones and dropping of consignment at the outskirts of Rai village in Amritsar district.

The security team started searching the area after which the troops recovered a huge consignment of five packets of suspected Narcotics from a farming field.

An iron ring was also found attached to the consignment, BSF added.

As per the officials, the gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected narcotics (Heroin) is around 5.5 Kg (approximately).

"Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan to smuggle contrabands foiled due to joint efforts and timely action by BSF and Punjab Police," BSF stated in the release.

