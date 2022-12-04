Punjab Police arrests two alleged smugglers, recovers 10 AK-47 rifles

In the view of Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann's ongoing drive against the anti-social elements, the police has arrested two alleged drug smugglers and recovered 10 AK-47 rifles and 30 bore pistols.

Punjab Police's Counter Intelligence (CI) Amritsar arrested the two Rajasthan-based drug smugglers-- Sukhvir Singh and Bindu Singh -- after recovering 13 Kg heroin from their possession near Verka Bypass in Amritsar on November 21. This further led to the arrest of their two more aides, identified as Manpreet Singh and Balkar Singh alias Lovepreet Singh, both resident of Guru Harsahai in Ferozepur, from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, where they were staying in rented accommodation.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said, "Based on revelations of arrested drug smugglers, the CI Amritsar police teams in a joint operation with Border Security Force (BSF) on Wednesday, had recovered 5 AK-47 rifles and 5 foreign made. 30-bore pistols along with 9 magazines concealed near a pillar in the area of forward Post Teerath in Ferozepur.

"Acting swiftly on the specific inputs from CI Amritsar, BSF has recovered another chunk of five AK-47 rifles and five foreign-made .30 bore pistols along with 19 magazines concealed in the area of Border Outpost Jagdish in Ferozepur on Friday late evening," he said.

AIG Amarjit Singh Bajwa said, "As per preliminary investigations, the arrested persons used to smuggle the consignment of drugs and weapons from their Pakistani associates to deliver them to different states in the country." Further investigations are on, he said.

