Punjab Police, BSF jointly seize 12 kg heroin in Amritsar

Chandigarh, Dec 23 Punjab Police's Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Border Range, in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), have recovered 12 kg heroin from near Daleke village in Lopoke in Amritsar district, Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Tuesday.

The DGP added that during routine patrolling of identified vulnerable points, information was received regarding the presence of a drone in agricultural fields in the area of Daleke.

Acting promptly on the input, joint teams from the ANTF under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Gurpreet Singh carried out a systematic search of the suspected location, he said, adding that as a result of the coordinated effort a consignment of heroin was recovered from the fields.

The total weight of the recovered contraband, including packaging material, was found to be 12.050 kg.

Sharing more details, Superintendent of Police (ANTF) Gurpreet Singh said preliminary investigation is underway to trace linkages in the case using technical evidence and human intelligence.

Suspects, who were supposed to retrieve the consignment, have been identified and raids are being conducted to nab them, he added.

Earlier this month, the BSF seized more than 6.6 kg of heroin, 429 grams of opium, and a DJI Air-3 drone carrying pistol parts.

It had said that following a suspected aerial movement, the BSF troops conducted an extensive search near Daoke village in Amritsar district, leading to the recovery of two 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟔.𝟔𝟒𝟏 𝐤𝐠, with illuminating sticks and metal loops attached.

Acting on precise Intelligence, another operation near Mahawa village had resulted in the 𝐬𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐚 𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐭.

Additionally, a joint operation with the Punjab Police in Tarn Taran had led to the successful recovery of a 𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐚𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬.

These high-impact operations speak highly of BSF's steadfast commitment and robust capabilities in thwarting aerial and ground-based smuggling attempts along the International border.

