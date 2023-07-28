Punjab Police busts biggest arms smuggling racket

Chandigarh, July 28 The Punjab Police have claimed that it has busted the biggest arms smuggling racket in north India which the smugglers used to supply weapons to Haryana and Punjab.

A total of four major gangsters associated with the Bambiha and Lawrence Bishnoi gang were identified and five others were arrested.

The Police said it had recovered 24 illegal weapons and 12 cartridges.

"In a mega breakthrough, CIA unit of @sasnagarpolice busts one of the biggest arms smuggling rackets of north India. The arms smugglers used to supply weapons in Punjab and Haryana, identified four major gangsters of Bambiha & Lawrence gang and arrested five associates," tweeted Punjab Police DGP.

According to the DGP, the kingpin of this racket was Vikrant alias Vikki Thakur, a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He used to supply arms to major gangs.

