Punjab Police busts trans-border drug smuggling network, 2 held

With the arrest of two people from Punjab, the police have successfully managed to bust a trans-border smuggling network, wherein the accused were in "contact" with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Harshdeep Singh and Sarwan Singh alias Sabba, residents of Gurdaspur, the police said.

According to the police officials, 30 bore foreign-made pistols along with four magazines and 180 live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

The development came just three days after Punjab Police had busted an elaborate trans-border drug smuggling cartel with the arrest of its two kingpins after recovering 10Kg heroin and one sophisticated drone from their possession.

"Following reliable inputs, Police teams of Counter Intelligence (CI) Pathankot carried out a special operation near village Thaman in Gurdaspur and successfully arrested both the drug smugglers, when they were walking to their home after retrieving consignment of drugs and weapons pushed by Pakistan-based smugglers through fences with the help of a pipe at Border Outpost (BOP) Chauntra (Dorangala, Gurdaspur)," DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both drug smugglers were in contact with a Pak-based smuggler identified as Rehmat Miyan.

AIG CI Pathankot Amarjit Singh Bajwa said that accused Sarwan is a notorious drug smuggler and had even served seven years imprisonment before being bailed out in 2018.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 21/61/85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS Act) and section 25/54/59 of the Arms act Police Station SSOC Amritsar.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor