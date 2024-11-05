Punjab Police dismantle Babbar Khalsa International module

Chandigarh, Nov 4 In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police’s Counter Intelligence and Ludhiana Police jointly dismantled a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module operated by two foreign-based individuals, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday.

The two foreign-based individuals are identified as Harjit Singh and Sabi.

This operation has successfully solved the petrol bomb incidents targeting Shiv Sena leaders, including the October 16 attack on Yogesh Bakshi’s residence and the recent November 2 incident at Harkirat Singh Khurana’s home in Model Town Extension in Ludhiana, he said.

Four people have been apprehended and a motorcycle and two mobile phones used for reconnaissance and tracking have been seized.

Further investigations are going on, focusing on backward and forward linkages, with additional arrests to be made.

Harjit Singh, alias Laddi, is also an accused wanted individual in the murder of Vikas Prabhakar in Nangal in Punjab, and carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh as announced by the National Investigation Agency.

Earlier, Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled an inter-state illegal weapons smuggling module linked to US-based Dilpreet Singh with the arrest of seven operatives.

The police also recovered 12 pistols along with 16 magazines and 23 cartridges.

DGP Yadav has said that preliminary investigation revealed that the module was providing logistical support to various gangs by procuring weapons from Madhya Pradesh.

The probe also revealed that accused Karanjeet a.k.a. Dhanni along with his brother Jashandeep Singh and Ishmeet brought weapon consignments from Madhya Pradesh to further deliver them to different persons on the instructions of US-based Dilpreet Singh.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (Amritsar) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting swiftly on secret information about illegal weapons being smuggled from Madhya Pradesh and are being supplied to criminal elements in the state, police teams from Islamabad Police Station and CIA Staff-II under the supervision of DCP Investigation Harpreet Singh Mander launched a special operation and apprehended the accused from the area of Chheharta and Baba Bakala.

