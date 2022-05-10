Punjab: Police refuse to rule out terror angle in minor explosion outside police intelligence office in Mohali

Mohali Police refused to rule out the terror angle in the minor explosion that took place outside the Punjab Police's intelligence office on Monday night.

On being asked whether it can be considered a terrorist attack, Mohali SP (HQ) Ravinder Pal Singh told the media persons," It can't be ignored. We are investigating it."

"It is a minor blast. The attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it,"he added.

Earlier on Monday night, a blast had occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali.

"A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm," Mohali police had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor