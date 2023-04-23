Punjab Police urges people to maintain peace after Amritpal's arrest

Punjab Police on Sunday urged people to maintain peace and harmony and refrain from sharing any fake news after the arrest of Waris De chief Amritpal Singh in Moga. The police said that details about the arrest will be shared and the people should verify any news before sharing."Amritpal Singh arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by #PunjabPolice Urge citizens to maintain peace and harmony, Don't share any fake news, always verify and share," Punjab Police tweeted.

Amritpal surrendered at the Rodewal Gurdwara in Rode village of Moga district. Slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale hailed from Rode.In a video of his address at the gurdwara before his arrest, Amritpal said: "I might be guilty in the court of the world, but I'm not guilty in the court of God. After one month, I have decided that I will continue the fight here, I will face all the fake cases against me here.While addressing the media, the police said that a "joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police after he was located in Rode.