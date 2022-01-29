Punjab reports 3,325 new COVID-19 cases

Punjab reported 3,325 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

According to the state health department, the total COVID-19 case count in the state has gone up to 7,38,405.

During the last 24 hours, 6,805 patients recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries in the state to 6,91,749.

The state has 29,466 active COVID-19 cases.

With 31 more people succumbing to the virus due to the disease, the death toll in the state has gone up 17,190.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor