Punjab revenue officers go on indefinite strike against hostile treatment by farmers from today

Punjab Revenue Officers Association on Tuesday informed that the revenue officers of the state are going on an indefinite strike starting today (March 29), against the alleged hostile treatment by farmers in Lambi village of Sri Muktsar Sahib district.

A case against 100-140 farmers has been registered at Lambi Police Station under different sections (186, 353, 332, 342, 437, 506, 148 and 149) of the Indian Penal Code for assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty.

As per the police, last night, a group of farmers held a tehsildar captive.

It was only after intervention and a scuffle with the police that the farmers let go of the tehsildar.

An investigation of the same is underway.

