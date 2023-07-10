Punjab: Schools to remain closed in Ludhiana today amid heavy rainfall

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 10 : All schools in Ludhiana will remain closed on Monday as the state continues to be battered by heavy rains, the district administration informed on Sunday.

The direction issued by the district administration would apply to all government, recognised, private schools and other educational institutions, it added.

"Due to heavy rains in various places across Punjab since last few days, multiple cases of flooding in the areas in and around of Sutlej river in the district have been reported. Apart from this, many schools in the Ludhiana district can also be used as relief camps/evacuation centres. Keeping the convenience and safety of the children in mind, it has been felt that the district Holiday should be given in all schools, educational institutions etc. under Ludhiana," an official statement read.

The district administration said the decision was taken keeping the convenience and safety of the children in mind.

Major cities in north India have reported loss of life and property, as well as disruption in transport and power as heavy rainfall lashed parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, leading to waterlogging, flash floods and landslides.

According to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

