Punjab sets up SIT to probe Nicaragua human trafficking case

Chandigarh, Dec 30 On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Director Bureau of Investigation L.K. Yadav on Saturday constituted a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate offences involved in the Nicaragua human trafficking case.

The SIT is headed by Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Randhir Kumar, while three members include Assistance Commissioner of Police Jasroop Kaur Baath and Deputy Superintendents of Police Balkar Singh Sandhu and Dalbir Singh Sidhu.

The SIT has been asked to submit the final report to the competent court at the earliest. The SIT can also co-opt any other officer or official for assistance in the investigation of the case.

The Nicaragua human trafficking case was reported in various newspapers where 303 passengers from India, mostly belonging to Punjab and Gujarat, were detained by French authorities.

