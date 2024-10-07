Punjab Shocker: AAP Leader Rajwinder Singh Shot Dead By Unknown Men In Tarn Taran

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Rajwinder Singh, also known as Raj Talwandi, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Tarn Taran, Punjab, according to police officials on Monday. Another individual was injured in the attack. The incident occurred when three unidentified men on a motorcycle opened fire at Singh’s car near a church in Thakkarpura village.

Singh was on his way to his village with colleagues to celebrate the victory of a woman sarpanch fielded by his party, who was declared the uncontested winner. Sources reported that the attackers stopped Singh’s vehicle, initially offering congratulations before abruptly opening fire. Singh died at the scene, while two others in the car sustained injuries. Following the shooting, the assailants fled. Police arrived shortly after receiving the report and have begun an investigation. “Efforts are underway to apprehend the accused,” stated a police spokesperson.