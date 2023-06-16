Punjab: Two killed as Pilot car of AAP MLA collides with bike in Faridkot
June 16, 2023
Faridkot (Punjab) [India], June 16 : Two persons were killed in a road accident near Sadiq Road in Faridkot after their motorcycle collided with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurditt Singh Sekhon's pilot car on Friday, police said.
Police station in-charge Amarinder Singh said, "A pilot car collided with a motorcycle in which two persons died."
According to the villagers, the vehicle driver is absconding after the accident.
More details are awaited.
Further investigation is underway.
