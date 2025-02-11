Punjab will reject AAP as Delhi did, say Congress MPs

New Delhi, Feb 11 Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday claimed that Punjab would "reject" Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), just as voters in Delhi did, and asserted that mid-term elections would soon be held in the state.

Randhawa's remarks came amid a crucial meeting called by Kejriwal in Delhi with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs following the AAP's heavy defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. The meeting fueled speculation about internal dissent within the AAP's Punjab unit.

Reacting to the development, Randhawa told IANS, "This meeting is a sign of AAP's fear. They told the people of Delhi that if their party was corrupt, they shouldn't vote for them. The people rejected them. The same situation exists in Punjab, where law and order have collapsed. They made many false promises, and now Kejriwal is afraid of facing defeat."

The AAP's decade-long rule in Delhi was brought to an end by the BJP, which secured 48 seats in the national Capital, marking its return to power after 27 years.

Taking a swipe at Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Mann, Randhawa said, "Kejriwal, who once claimed he did not want a government residence, has now built a 'Sheesh Mahal' for himself. Bhagwant Mann, who once rejected security, now has the highest security cover in Punjab."

Randhawa alleged that both leaders were "scared" of losing in Punjab also.

Speculation has been rife about growing dissatisfaction within the AAP's Punjab unit, with reports suggesting some MLAs are unhappy with the party's leadership and may explore other options.

There are also rumours that Kejriwal is considering playing a more direct role in Punjab politics, possibly even as Chief Minister.

On this speculation, Randhawa said, "Punjabis never accept outsiders as their leaders. If Kejriwal tries to become CM, it will be written in history that just as the British looted India, Kejriwal is here to loot Punjab. I don't think this will happen, but if it does, Punjab will see mid-term elections soon."

Congress MP Amar Singh also criticised the meeting, questioning why Kejriwal summoned Punjab MLAs to Delhi instead of visiting Chandigarh.

"If he is the party president, he should go to Chandigarh. Why is he calling all MLAs to Delhi? This seems like his personal preference, which I oppose on principle," he told IANS.

Singh further accused Kejriwal of being "insecure" and "obsessed" with power. "He just wants power anywhere he can get it. He wants to take over Punjab, but the state will reject him," he asserted.

Punjab's political landscape could be set for major shifts in the coming months.

