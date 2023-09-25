Punjab’s ex-Finance Minister Manpreet Badal booked

Chandigarh, Sep 25 The Punjab Vigilance Bureau has registered a case against former state finance minister and BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal and five others on charges of irregularities in the purchase of a property in Bathinda, officials said on Monday.

Besides Manpreet, a Congress turncoat, former Bathinda municipal corporation commissioner Bikramjit Shergill, Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Vikas Arora and Pankaj were booked on Sunday night.

Rajiv Kumar and Amandeep Singh were arrested in the case, said the official.

Acting on the complaint of former MLA Sarup Chand Singla in 2021, the bureau started an investigation and booked them.

Manpreet has already moved an application in the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ram Kumar Singla in Bathinda for his pre-arrest bail.

The court has listed the matter for hearing September 26.

