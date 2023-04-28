Purported video of man masturbating in Delhi Metro goes viral, Swati Maliwal issues notice to police

New Delhi [India], April 28 : The Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson, Swati Maliwal, issued a notice to Delhi Police over a viral video of a young man who is purportedly seen masturbating in Delhi Metro. The video is being widely circulated on social media wherein the man is indulging in the obscene act while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro. It can be seen in the video that his actions are making everyone around him extremely uncomfortable.

The Commission has sent a notice to Delhi Police DCP, Delhi Metro seeking an action taken report. The Commission has asked Delhi Police to provide a copy of the FIR along with details of an arrest made in the case.

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal stated, "A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter".

"More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women's safety is ensured in the Metro," she added.

After the video went viral Delhi Metro Rail Corporation(DMRC) issued a statement asking the passengers to behave responsibly while travelling in the metro and adding that the passengers "should immediately report the matter to DMRC helpline giving details of corridor, station, time etc".

