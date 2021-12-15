Pushkar Singh Dhami pays courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the latter's residence in Dehradun.

Dhami and Koshyari also discussed matters related to the development of Uttarakhand.

"Made a courtesy call on Hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari late in the evening at his Defense Colony, Dehradun residence. During this, a discussion regarding the progress of Uttarakhand took place," tweeted Dhami.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor