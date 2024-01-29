Pushpa 2 Release Date Out: Allu Arjun's Action-Packed Sequel to Unleash on Big Screen on August 15

One of the most successful films in Telugu, which set new records worldwide, is Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun in the lead. The songs, background music, and dialogue were on everyone's lips. Whether it was Rashmika's dance or the villain's entry, everyone was captivated by Pushpa's world. It had been two years since Pushpa: The Rise was released, and fans were anxiously awaiting its sequel.

The makers of Pushpa have announced its release date on X, formerly known as Twitter: August 15. They kickstarted the 200-day countdown to the worldwide release of the Allu Arjun starrer. They wrote, "200 DAYS for Pushpa Raj to begin his RULE #Pushpa2TheRule Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 #PushpaKaRuleIn200Days Icon Star @alluarjun."4

With a budget of around 700 crores, the creators of Pushpa 2 have reshot the film many times to ensure that it smashes box office records this year! The movie's initial budget was reportedly Rs 350 crore before all of the extra filming. Sukumar and Allu Arjun are still polishing certain parts and reshooting others, even though the filming is practically over. Across India, Pushpa 2 will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil Kannada, and Malayalam.