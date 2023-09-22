PVC recipient Captain Bana Singh named Ambassador for ‘War against Waste’ in J&K

Jammu, Sep 22 In a move to combat the sanitation challenges in the rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir, the Directorate of Rural Sanitation has announced the nomination of Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Bana Singh, a dedicated and decorated former soldier, as the ambassador for the 'War Against Waste' initiative in the UT.

This was announced by the Director of Rural Sanitation, Charandeep Singh, on Friday at the Captain Bana Singh Stadium in Jammu during an ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva' (SHS 2023) campaign.

SHS 2023 is being celebrated from September 15 to October 2, aiming to generate mass movement through community participation to reinforce the concept of sanitation as everyone’s business; and as a prelude for the Swachh Bharat Diwas (October 2) with nationwide participation.

The theme of SHS-2023 is 'Garbage Free India' with focus on visual cleanliness and welfare of Safai Mitras. The focus of these swachhata drives is on high footfall public places like bus stands, railway stations, cantonment boards, beaches, tourist places, zoos, national parks and sanctuaries, historical monuments, heritage sites, river fronts, ghats, drains and nallahs.

Charandeep Singh said the 'War Against Waste' initiative aims to address the pressing issues of waste management and environmental conservation in rural J&K.

"Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Bana Singh joining the cause will raise awareness, promote sustainable practices, and inspire local communities to actively participate in waste reduction and preservation of the J&K natural splendor," an official statement said.

Addressing the gathering, Captain Singh expressed his enthusiasm for this new role, saying, "Just as I dedicated my life to defending our country, I am now committed to defending our environment. Jammu & Kashmir's natural beauty is a national treasure, and we must ensure it remains pristine for generations to come."

