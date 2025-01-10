Quadrant Future Tek IPO Allotment Status: Check Listing Date and Other Details

The allotment of shares for Quadrant Future Tek's IPO is set to be finalised on Friday after a highly successful 3-day bidding process. The IPO was oversubscribed by 195.96 times by the end of January 9, 2025. The retail segment led the demand with subscriptions at 256.46 times, followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIB) at 139.77 times and non-institutional investors (NII) at 268.03 times.

The Quadrant Future Tek IPO, which opened for bidding on January 7, 2025, aims to raise Rs 290 crore through its public listing. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 230 and Rs 243 per share. Investors could apply for a minimum lot size of 61 shares, requiring a retail investment of Rs 14,823.

Steps to Check Allotment Through the BSE Website

Visit the BSE website by clicking here.

Click on 'Equity'.

Select 'Quadrant Future Tek Limited' from the list.

Enter your application number and PAN card ID.

Confirm you're not a robot and submit.

Steps to Check Allotment Through Link Intime Limited

Go to the Link Intime India Private Ltd website.