Quality, quantity and continuity are core principles for success of Jal Jeevan Mission: V-P

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday described "quality, quantity and continuity" as the core principles for the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission and called for ensuring a strong and credible accountability mechanism in implementation of this people-centric program.

Speaking after launching Jal Jeevan Survekshan (JJS) Toolkit - 2023 and JJS-2023 Dashboard at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today, he hoped that these initiatives by the Ministry of Jal Shakti will prove to be an important medium to ensure transparency and accountability in the scheme.

The toolkit has been developed by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to help the States/ UTs understand the assessment criteria and the overarching purpose of the Survekshan is to incentivize the States/ District functionaries to strive for better performance and improve water service delivery in rural households.

On this occasion, the Vice President appreciated the progress made by Jal Jeevan Mission over the last three years and expressed confidence that every rural household will have a tap water connection soon.

Terming access to safe drinking water and sanitation as critical to inclusive growth, Dhankhar said that programs like Swachh Bharat Mission and Jal Jeevan Mission are fulfilling the Gandhian dreams of 'Antyodaya' i.e. uplift of the last man.

Stressing the need to focus on our Fundamental Duties, Dhankhar asked all public representatives at the local, regional and national level to ensure the success of this program through community participation and by providing constructive feedback on the scheme.

The Vice President also urged the media to focus more on such people-centric programs by highlighting the achievements of better-performing districts, NGOs and officials.

"Such recognition will go a long way in motivating all stakeholders," he added.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Sunil Kumar Gupta, Secretary to the Vice President, Vini Mahajan Secretary, DDWS, Vikas Sheel Additional Secretary and Mission Director (NJJM), DDWS, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Joint Secretary, Pradeep Singh, Director, Jal Jeevan Mission and others attended the event.

( With inputs from ANI )

