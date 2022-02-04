R-Day 2022: Education Ministry's tableau weaves link between India's glorious past, present and smart future, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed his happiness at the Education Ministry's tableau winning the best tableau award in the Central Ministries/Departments category at the Republic Day parade, 2022.

Pradhan, in an official statement from the Ministry of Education, said that the tableau showcased National Education Policy 2020 with the theme "From vedas to metaverse" weaving a thread between India's glorious past, present, and smart future of education in India.

He lauded the efforts of the officials of the ministry in highlighting the vision of education from ancient to modern times through the tableau.

The Union Education Minister also congratulated other winners of the competitive presentation in the Republic Day Parade 2022.

Tableaux of Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation in this Republic Day were declared as joint winners in the category of Central Ministries/Departments on Friday.

It was the first time the Civil Aviation ministry participated in the parade.

The theme of the tableau of the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship was 'National Education Policy', while the tableau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was based on the theme 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik'. Nine tableaux of Central Ministries/Departments had participated in the parade.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor