R-Day celebrations: 1000 drones to display multiple formations in sky to celebrate 75 years of independence

To encourage a startup led by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, for the first time in the country, a drone show consisting of 1,000 drones will be held during the Beating Retreat event in Republic Day celebrations this year, said an official from the Ministry of Defence on Tuesday.

After China, Russia and UK, India will be the fourth country to perform drone show.

The official also said that this year, the Beating Retreat ceremony will also witness projection mapping to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of Independence.

"Botlab Dynamics, a start-up incubated at IIT Delhi, will organize the show where 1,000 drones will configure themselves in multiple formations during the show," he added.

He said that all drones are indigenously developed and designed. Indian will become fourth country after China, Russia and United States to organize such a massive drone show.

"Projection mapping on parapet of North and South block walls will be used to create immersive environment during the event. The theme will be 75 years of Independence," he added.

The Beating Retreat ceremony mainly consists of performances of the bands of the three services on the last day of Republic Day celebrations. The ceremony takes place at Vijay Chowk on January 29 every year.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security, facial recognition systems and more than 1,000 CCTVs in view of the republic day celebrations.

( With inputs from ANI )

