R-Day parade: Civil Aviation tableau to focus on regional connectivity, robust infrastructure

In a first, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will showcase their tableau during the Republic Day parade and it will provide a sneak peak into India's remarkable growth in the aviation industry.

The key focus will be the Regional Connectivity Scheme---UDAN or Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik.

The tableau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation showcases Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) - UDAN and the rich dividends it has been yielding.

In the aircraft shaped tableau, the front part showcases women pilots depicting women power in India's aviation, as India tops in women commercial pilots, globally.

The rear portion of the tableau shows the symbol of Buddhism and the motto of UDAN- Sab Uden, Sab Juden.

The middle portion showcases the Buddha circuit, featuring, Buddha Statue at Gaya where he attained Enlightenment, DhamekhStupa, Sarnath where he delivered his first sermon (Dharmachakra Parivartan) and the Mahaparinirvana Stupa, Kushinagar where he attained Mahaparinirvana.

Both sides of the middle portion of the tableau depict Palm Yoga Mudra of Buddha in the centre and world heritage sites of India situated in different regions of the country, two each on either side of the Palm Yoga Mudra.

Speaking to ANI, Usha Padhee, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation said, "For the first time Civil Aviation is presenting the tableau at the Republic Day parade. The tableau shows the importance of air connectivity through the regional connectivity scheme mainly UDAN-- Ude Desh ka aam nagarik, where the affordability and air connectivity have been shown."

She further said that the main focus of the tableau is on the Buddhist circuit and Dekho Apna Desh.

"We are focusing on Buddhist circuit and Dekho Apna Desh, where we are displaying heritage and world heritage monuments in the country which are connected through airports where people can go and see wonderful monuments," said Padhee.

Padhee further said that the main aim is to connect with the people and to their aspirations.

"Everything is around the people. What is the aspiration of the people? People have to be connected. Our interest is to ensure that people are connected and their aspirations are fulfilled. Through UDAN they are able to meet each other, opportunities are increasing, the focus on trade and tourism is increasing. This is improving the quality of life. Under UDAN we provide air connectivity and the air connectivity improves through the improvement of the infrastructure. This represents both infrastructure and connectivity," she added.

Conceptualized by the Ministry and implemented by the Airports Authority of India, the UDAN scheme has the objective of enhancing regional connectivity in an economically sustainable and affordable manner.

Launched in 2016, it aims to enhance aviation infrastructure and air connectivity in tier II and III cities fulfilling the aspirations of the common man.

The first UDAN flight was flagged-off in 2017 at Shimla by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today, 403 UDAN routes connect 65 underserved/unserved airports, including heliports and water aerodromes, and over 80 lakh people have benefited from it.

UDAN scheme has immensely benefitted several sectors pan-India including the Hilly States, North-Eastern region and Islands.

( With inputs from ANI )

