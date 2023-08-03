Rage over Ex-Home Minister Araga Jnanendra's intolerable statement on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Jnanendra apologized for his remark

Ex-Home Minister Araga Jnanendra apologized for his remark on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. He was highly criticized for his intolerable statement on the colour of the skin of the senior congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge. While participating in at Thirthahalli, Shivamogga rally to protest the implementation of the Kasturirangan report in the Western Ghats, Jnanendra pointed to Eshwar Khandre, present Forest Minister representing the Bhalki constituency in Bidar, Jnanendra said, “It is unfortunate that Karnataka has a Forest Minister from North Karnataka, which doesn’t have forests at all. Most ministers are from North Karnataka. People get burned and tanned complexion there owing to the high temperature. Khandre knows nothing about people living near the forest. These ministers from North Karnataka don’t know what plants, trees, and shades are. They are dark. Look at (Mallikarjun) Kharge and you will know and understand the difficulty of people. The only shade he would have seen is a few hairs on his head, so he can avoid the scorching heat and sun.”



Later clarified to the media, Jnanendra said, “His remark was towards Khandre. Due to a slip of the tongue, it came out “Kharge” instead of “Khandre”. Jnanendra further said, “He didn’t intend to disrespect a senior congress leader like Kharge. He further said, “I don’t think I am worthy enough to criticize a leader like Mallikarjun Kharge.”Objecting to the comment of Jnanendra, the Congress said, “At the international level if racist comments are made, it is seen as a crime. However, for the saffron party such statements are a matter of pride. This shows Jnanendra and BJP’s leaning toward the caste system, and that has been shown by the remark of Jnanendra. The statement was anti-dalit.” Karnataka congress demanded the saffron party, “If the BJP respects the masses of Karnataka and Dalits, the party must suspend Jnanendra from BJP.”Eshwar Khandre said Jnanendra and the saffron party are racist in nature, have not only humiliated senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge but also insulted the people of Kalyan Karnataka region and the whole of Karnataka state.Over the issue, Deputy CM DK Shivkumar said that if Jnanendra speaks like this he will have to be sent to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences NIMHANS which is in Bengaluru.