Ragging case: Himachal CM pledges justice for woman college student

Shimla, Jan 4 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday expressed grief and heartfelt sorrow over the demise of a young girl student from Government Degree College in Dharamsala.

Demonstrating his personal commitment to the grieving family, the Chief Minister had a telephonic conversation with the parents of the girl to offer his deepest sympathies and support during this period of immense personal loss.

During the conversation, facilitated by Minister for Youth Services and Sports Yadvinder Goma, the Chief Minister underscored the state's stance against harassment and injustice.

He assured the grieved family members of all possible help from the government.

An FIR has already been lodged against Associate Professor Ashok Kumar and three fellow students, he said.

As a preliminary measure to ensure a fair investigation, the Associate Professor has been placed under suspension, pending the outcome of the inquiry and formal disciplinary proceedings as per the established service conduct rules.

Chief Minister Sukhu assured the family that the state government was committed to a transparent, rigorous, and time-bound investigation.

He reaffirmed that the government "stands in complete solidarity with the family and will ensure that all those responsible are held accountable under the law."

A day earlier, the government issued an order pertaining to the suspension of the Assistant Professor with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the departmental inquiry.

An FIR was registered against him under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009, and against the three girl students in connection with the death.

The orders stated that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Ashok Kumar shall be at the Directorate of Higher Education in Shimla and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the higher authorities.

