Ragging death: Separate hostel for first year students in JU

Kolkata, Aug 15 After a fresher of Jadavpur University died, allegedly due to ragging, the governing body of the university has finally taken a decision to separate hostel for first year students.

The university authorities have also given strict instructions to the former students of the university, who are occupying seats in the main hotel for boys as "guests", to vacate the same within the next three days.

Academic circles feel the much- awaited and long-demanded move for a separate hostel for the fresher students has come finally but after a fresher has died being the victim of immense psychological ragging.

A section of former students of the university using the hostel as a parental property surfaced after a former student of M.Sc in Mathematics Sourav Chowdhury was arrested in this connection.

Investigation revealed that Chowdhury was not just the main brain behind the ragging at the hostel but also had the final word in accommodation-related administration decisions.

Besides Chowdhury, two current second-year students, one of economics and the other of international relations, have also been arrested by the cops in this connection.

Academicians feel that separating the hostel for the first-year students is the best way to break the ragging-chain that has been happening over years.

"Once one group of fresher students is kept immune from the psychological and physical ragging by their seniors, they will also not develop the tendency of doing the same with their juniors when they themselves become seniors. Thus the ragging- chain will be broken. This system of separate hostels for first-year students had been a successful model adopted by several reputed universities nationally," a city-based academician pointed out.

