Raghav Chadha gets into a heated exchange with Nirmala Sitharaman on GST and rising prices

A day after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and drew her attention towards the imposition of 12% GST imposition on sarais (inns) in the area around the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar. The AAP leader today launched a sharp attack on Sitharaman on GST. Posting on his offical Twitter account, Chadha wrote, Hon'ble FM @nsitharaman, claimed in Parliament that expensive goods do not lead to higher GST collection as consumption reduces. It would be amiss on my part to not set the record straight, as the aam aadmi has known all along that this logic does not apply to essential goods.

Earlier, Chadha had stated that, the government reminds us of the Mughal era when Aurangzeb imposed jizya tax on pilgrims."The collected GST on sarais by the Central Government cannot be a more important motive than facilitating the spiritual journey of devotees who come to worship at the holy Golden Temple," Raghav Chadha said.Raghav Chadha said that he submitted a memorandum to Nirmala Sitharaman, demanding immediate roll back of the GST on 'sarais' and the latter has assured him that all demands would be considered seriously.In his memorandum to the finance minister, the AAP MP said that the Central Government’s recent decision to impose 12 percent GST on sarais has caused great anguish to the followers of the Sikh religion and to devotees who travel from across the country to visit the Sri Darbar Sahib, the holy Golden Temple.

