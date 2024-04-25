Rahul Dabas Arrested in Delhi: Police Capture Notorious Gangster After Shootout in Rohini

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi police successfully apprehended the notorious gangster Rahul Dabas following a brief exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officials. Rahul Dabas, had been a prime target for law enforcement agencies due to his extensive criminal record and alleged connections to organized crime networks. A member of Neeraj Bawana-Naveen Bali gang was arrested by a team of special cell.

According to reports, the Delhi police received a tip-off regarding Dabas' whereabouts and swiftly moved to intercept him.

As officers closed in on his location, Dabas reportedly attempted to evade capture and engaged in a brief but intense exchange of gunfire with the pursuing law enforcement personnel. Rahul Dabas (36) was wanted in a murder case and was allegedly involved in seven other cases of attempt to murder and extortion, an officer said."A team of Special cell got a tip-off that he was coming to meet someone in Rohini Sector 34 on Thursday. A trap was laid but on seeing the police, he opened fire at our team," the officer said.