Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP and RSS of Insulting B R Ambedkar, Urges Congress Workers to Protect Constitution

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday accused the BJP and RSS of disrespecting B. R. Ambedkar and the Constitution he authored, urging Congress workers to safeguard it from those in power.

Speaking at the "Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan" rally, Gandhi announced that the Congress would conduct a nationwide caste census immediately after coming to power at the Centre. He also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of holding a caste census and will never undertake it.

Gandhi further asserted that the Congress would dismantle the 50 percent reservation cap and introduce a law in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to address the issue.

He also accused the BJP-RSS of attempting to change the Constitution framed by Ambedkar and said that is why they gave the slogan of "400 paar" in last year's Lok Sabha polls. "The day our Constitution is changed, there will be nothing left in the country for the backwards, Dalits, tribals," Gandhi said at the rally.

