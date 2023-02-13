Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Parliament speech says PM insults me and his words are not removed

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent speech in Parliament. The prime minister insults me and his words are not removed. But most of my speech was edited out and was not allowed to go on the record of Parliament.

At the same time, the PM directly insults me. He asks why my surname is not Nehru but Gandhi. So the PM of the country directly insults me and his words are not removed. That does not matter. The truth always comes out. And all you have to do is look at my face while I spoke and his face when he did, Rahul Gandhi said.

While addressing a gathering in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, the Congress leader said, Parts of my speech in Parliament were removed. I did not insult anybody. I was asked to show proof with regards to what I said and I have written a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker with every point they have removed along with supporting proof.

Recalling the speech he had made in Parliament recently in which he had raised certain matters pertaining to the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group of companies, Gandhi, while addressing Congress workers in his constituency, said he was asked to show proof with regard to what he had said.

I don't expect my words will be allowed to go on the record. The PM of the country directly insult me but his words are not taken off the record. He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru, he said.