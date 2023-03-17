Rahul Gandhi, billionaire investor George Soros speak 'same language', says Nadda

New Delhi [India], March 17 : Slamming Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Democracy in India while speaking in the UK, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief JP Nadda on Friday drew a comparison between the Congress leader and Billionaire investor George Soros and said that both of them speak the same "language".

"Why do George Soros and Rahul Gandhi speak the same language? Why do Pakistan and Congress speak similarly?" Nadda questioned in a video message.

Lauding PM Modi's governance and the international acclaim, Nadda said, "Italian PM has called PM Modi 'the most lovable' PM. From World Bank to IMF, all are appreciating development in India."

He added, "German Chancellor has said India's development is incredible. Japan, Australia, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are appreciating PM Modi's leadership for India. But Rahul Gandhi, you are disrespecting the nation."

The BJP National President further said that India is the mother of democracy. No power in the world can harm the democratic legacy of India, he added.

"Today, no one listens to your party in the country, and the public does not trust you. This is the reason why your party has been nearly wiped off," he further said.

Emphasizing that the Wayanad MP should apologise for his remarks, Nadda said that in India's history since independence, even in the most difficult times, none of India's leaders ever appealed to foreign powers to act against the Indian govt.

"This is a very serious matter in independent India's history," he stressed.

Terming Gandhi's remark as an attack on India's sovereignty, Nadda said, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what are his intentions behind urging Europe and America to interfere in India's domestic matters."

Nadda questioned, "what is your intention when you demand the intervention of another country in the internal matters of India?"

Launching a scathing attack on the Wayanad MP, Nadda said, "It's unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit," Nadda told .

The BJP president added, "At a time when India is becoming the 5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held here, Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil is insulting the nation and the Parliament."

On Thursday, meanwhile, the logjam in Parliament continued for the fourth successive day with the ruling BJP and opposition parties sticking to their stands. The BJP demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK while the Opposition members pressed for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Ad Group.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor