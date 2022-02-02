Rahul Gandhi blames EC, Pegasus and Judiciary for destroying people's voice, Kiren Rijiju reacts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a scathing attack, claiming the Judiciary, the Election Commission of India & Pegasus are all instruments to destroy the voices of the union of states. He added, "When you apply Pegasus on Indian politicians. When the Prime Minister personally goes to Israel and authorises the use of Pegasus in India. He is attacking the people of Tamil Nadu, people of Assam, people of Kerala and Bengal.""The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states," Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said in Lok Sabha while speaking on Motion of Thanks to President's address during Budget session 2022.

Raising several other issues including China, Pakistan, Pegasus, Rahul Gandhi said that the Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India's foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together."Do not be under any illusion, do not underestimate the force that is standing in front of you. You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India," Rahul Gandhi said."Ask yourselves why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Today India is completely isolated & surrounded. We are surrounded in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position," he said. The remark on the Judiciary that has caught the eye of the Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who took to Twitter to respond. "Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary. The Courts are a vital pillar in rendering justice to the poor. Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people and the judiciary," Rijiju Tweeted.