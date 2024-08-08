Rahul Gandhi Calls on Centre to Declare Wayanad Landslides a National Disaster

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, urged the government to classify the recent disaster in Kerala's Wayanad as a national emergency. Speaking during Zero Hour, Gandhi also called for increased compensation for those impacted by the calamity.

Describing the devastation he witnessed firsthand, Gandhi said, "I visited various sites affected by the landslides. In some cases, entire families have been wiped out, leaving only one survivor, whether an adult or a child." He emphasized the severity of the situation, noting that the number of confirmed deaths has surpassed 200, with many more missing, potentially pushing the total number of casualties above 400.

Gandhi praised the efforts of the state governments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, as well as the central forces and the army, for their role in the rescue operations. He also acknowledged the solidarity displayed by communities across different ideologies in supporting those affected.

Highlighting the additional challenges posed by the landslides, which have severed crucial roads and intensified the crisis, Gandhi characterized the event as a major tragedy. He urged the government to offer a robust rehabilitation package, invest in disaster-resistant infrastructure, and significantly increase compensation for the victims.