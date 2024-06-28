Rahul Gandhi Calls on PM Modi To Hold Respectful and Good Discussion in Parliament on NEET Exam Irregularities

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to hold "respectful" and good discussion on the alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET exam, stating its significant implications for the nation's youth.

The NEET issue is of paramount importance today, and opposition parties have collectively agreed that it should take precedence for discussion," the Congress leader informed reporters at the Parliament complex. "This is the issue concerning the youth, and the INDIA bloc thinks this is the most important issue," he said.

"Parliament should send message to the youth that the government and opposition are together in raising concerns of students. I urge PM Modi to hold respectful, good discussion on NEET issue in Parliament as it concerns the country's youth," he added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), NEET-UG, conducted by the NTA on May 5, saw the participation of approximately 24 lakh candidates. While the results were announced on June 4, they were soon marred by allegations of question paper leaks in states like Bihar, alongside other reported irregularities.

