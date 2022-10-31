Rahul Gandhi confident of Congress victory in Gujarat Assembly Election

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday exuded confidence that his party will win the Gujarat assembly elections, contending that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has only created a buzz in the state purely on the basis of advertisements and had no support on the ground.

Gandhi said there was a massive anti-incumbency against the BJP-led government in the state. Congress is contesting the Gujarat elections effectively. AAP is only in the air. It has nothing on the ground. Congress is a solid party in Gujarat,” he told reporters here to questions on his party's prospects in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. The schedule for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Polls is likely to be announced by the Election Commission this week. The term of the 182-member Gujarat legislative assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Floods in Gujarat had led the EC to hold polls in the state after Himachal poll schedule was announced. While election in HP will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8.By keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8