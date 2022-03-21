Rahul Gandhi extends greetings on Parsi New Year- Navroz

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Parsi New Year-Navroz and wished everyone peace and prosperity.

Gandhi tweeted, "My best wishes on the occasion of Navroz! Peace and prosperity for all."

Navroz or Nowruz is an Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity and friendship among people and different communities.

The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor