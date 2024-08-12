Rahul Gandhi following China’s orders, says Union Minister Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad, Aug 12 Questioning the alleged silence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the unrest in Bangladesh, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday alleged that he was following China’s orders.

Alleging that Rahul Gandhi was not opening his mouth on the ongoing repression in Bangladesh, he said the Leader of Opposition was implementing China's designs.

Talking to media persons during the Tiranga rally in Karimnagar, he said the Congress leader was "speaking the language of his uncle Sam Pitroda".

Bani Sanjay said the Congress party created a wedge between people in the name of caste, religion and region and divided the country by adopting the policy of minority appeasement.

He alleged that as a result of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘anarchy and ill-advised policies’, lakhs of people lost their lives and crores became homeless.

The Central minister said on a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) is organising ‘Har ghar tiranga’ campaign. Flag hoisting on every house, conduct of seminars, and garlanding of statues of the freedom fighters are being taken up as part of this campaign.

He said the programme was being held in all parliamentary constituencies and districts in Telangana.

Terming the Tricolour as a symbol of self-respect for all, he said it was the responsibility of every citizen to hoist it and remember the sacrifices of the great freedom fighters.

He alleged that the Congress party which ruled the country all these years never organised such a programme. He said the grand old party acted in a manner to see that only the Nehru family cornered all the fruits of Independence and neglected the great personalities like Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who gave the Constitution to the country.

“There is no question of BJP forgetting the sacrifices of the great freedom fighters and that is why it is organising this programme,” he said.

Claiming that the Modi government was following the ideals of Ambedkar, he said this was proved by the repeal of Article 370. “Congress did not repeal Article 370 because it believed that Jammu and Kashmir is not part of India,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor