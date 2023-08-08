Rahul Gandhi gets government bungalow back after being reinstated as MP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was reinstated as a Lok Sabha member of Parliament on Monday, following the stay on his conviction in a 2019 defamation case, has been reallocated his government bungalow at 12, Tughlak Lane near India Gate. When asked for a reaction on getting back his official residence as an MP, Rahul told news agency ANI, "Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai (Whole of India is my home)".

Rahul first got allotted the bungalow in 2004 after winning the Amethi constituency in the general elections. On March 23, Gandhi was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Surat in the defamation case. On Friday, the Supreme Court stayed the conviction, finally allowing Gandhi to come back to Parliament after 137 days.