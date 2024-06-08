Rahul Gandhi has instructed us to review LS poll setback in K’taka: Parameshwara

Bengaluru, June 8 Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi has instructed the state leadership to review the Lok Sabha election setback in all districts of the state.

“The discussion has to happen. Rahul Gandhi has instructed us to review the election setback in all the districts. We will abide by his instructions. There needs to be a discussion about why we lost the elections in many constituencies,” the state Home Minister told media persons.

Parameshwara is the district in-charge minister of Tumakuru, where the BJP candidate V. Somanna won the election by a margin of 1.75 lakh votes.

Parameshwara said Rahul Gandhi, who has undertaken a ‘Padayatra’ across the country and addressed peoples’ issues, should become the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"It is our wish to see him as the Leader of the Opposition. However, it is for the India bloc to decide on the issue. Let’s see what decision will the bloc take,” the state Home Minister said.

When asked about Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil’s name being linked to the money laundering scandal, he said that during investigations, many matters have come up.

“Those who are accused will make various statements, and names will figure in those comments. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will investigate the matter. It is wrong to make inferences from it and it is not possible to comment on it," the state Home Minister said.

