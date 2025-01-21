Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at Modi Govt Over Economic Policies, Says Real Development Is When Everyone Progresses

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized the Modi government on Tuesday for its economic policies, stating that true development occurs when all sections of society progress. He highlighted the importance of a fair business environment, an equitable tax system, and increased incomes for workers as key components of real progress.

The truth of Modiji's developed India: Your hard work, whose profit? The country's economy is running with the sweat and blood of all of you, but are you getting your fair share in it? Just think: The share of the manufacturing sector in the economy has fallen to its lowest level in 60 years. Due to this, people are struggling to find employment, Rahul Gandhi said in a post X.

मोदी जी के विकसित भारत की सच्चाई: मेहनत आपकी, मुनाफा किसका?



आप सभी के ख़ून पसीने से देश की अर्थव्यवस्था का पहिया घूम रहा है, लेकिन क्या आपको इसमें उचित हिस्सा मिल रहा है? जरा सोचिए:



- मैन्युफैक्चरिंग सेक्टर की अर्थव्यवस्था में हिस्सेदारी 60 साल के सबसे निचले स्तर तक चली गई। इस… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 21, 2025

The harmful GST and the burden of income tax have made life miserable for the poor and the middle class, while corporate loans are being waived off. Due to the skyrocketing inflation, now not only the poor but also the salaried class is forced to take loans to fulfill their needs.

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi announced the launch of a 'White T-shirt Movement' to advocate for the rights of the masses, accusing the Narendra Modi government of neglecting the poor. Gandhi made the announcement in a post on X, encouraging people to join the movement. The Congress party has been relentlessly criticizing the government for its economic management, asserting that rising prices, declining private investment, and stagnant wages are severely affecting ordinary citizens.

