Rahul Gandhi Leaves for Hathras to Meet Families of Stampede Victims

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and prominent Congress leader, departed today for Hathras, where a tragic stampede claimed the lives of 121 individuals during a religious gathering led by self-styled godman 'Bhole Baba'. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at a satsang organized by Narayan Sakar Hari, also known as 'Bhole Baba'.

Congress MP and Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leaves for UP's Hathras from Delhi. He will be meeting the families of victims of Hathras Stampede, in which 121 people were killed, later in the day.



Uttar Pradesh Police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri on Thursday in connection with the incident, focusing on locating 'Bhole Baba'. An FIR has been filed against the organizers of the prayer meeting, although 'Bhole Baba' has not been named directly in the case.

Earlier today, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar confirmed, "Bhole Baba has not been found inside the ashram. There are 40-50 sevadars present, but he has not been sighted recently."

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site on Wednesday and has ordered a judicial probe into the stampede. A three-member Judicial Inquiry Commission, led by Justice (retd) Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, has been constituted to investigate the incident thoroughly over the next two months.

Initial reports suggest that chaos ensued when devotees rushed to seek blessings and collect soil from around 'Bhole Baba's' feet, but were stopped by security personnel, leading to a fatal stampede.